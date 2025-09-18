Introducing Our Rant Against Valens Semiconductor Ltd

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 8.56% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.97. Its current price is -43.86% under its 52-week high of $3.50 and 17.66% more than its 52-week low of $1.67.

Additionally, it is important to take into account VLN stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.12 for the last tewlve months.VLN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.72, resulting in an 2.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN): Earnings History

If we examine Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04, beating the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -23.08% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -23.08%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.02% of shares. A total of 47 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 36.79% of its stock and 40.00% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Columbia Funds Series Trust I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holding total of 1.01 shares that make 0.95% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.9 million.

The securities firm ARK ETF Trust-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds 704.43 shares of VLN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.66%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.33 million.