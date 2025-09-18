Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Ichor Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICHR fell by -48.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.48 to $13.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on August 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ICHR. TD Cowen also reiterated ICHR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 17, 2025, but set its price target from $40 to $38. Needham January 13, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ICHR, as published in its report on January 13, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from November 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ICHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ichor Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ICHR has an average volume of 783.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a loss of -0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.17, showing growth from the present price of $16.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ichor Holdings Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.