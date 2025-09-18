How to interpret Berry Corp (BRY)’s stock chart patterns

While Berry Corp has overperformed by 3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRY fell by -0.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.90 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.49% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Johnson Rice Downgraded Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) to Hold. A report published by Johnson Rice on May 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BRY. Piper Sandler also Downgraded BRY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 14, 2023. Jefferies July 17, 2023d the rating to Hold on July 17, 2023, and set its price target from $9 to $8. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BRY, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from April 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for BRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Berry Corp (BRY)

It’s important to note that BRY shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Berry Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRY is registering an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 26.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.08, showing decline from the present price of $4.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Berry Corp Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Berry Corp (BRY) is based in the USA. When comparing Berry Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 479.91%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.