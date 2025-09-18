How did Coursera Inc (COUR) fare last session?

While Coursera Inc has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COUR rose by 33.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.56 to $5.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.16% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for COUR. BofA Securities also rated COUR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on December 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for COUR, as published in its report on November 25, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from October 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for COUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coursera Inc (COUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coursera Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COUR is registering an average volume of 3.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a gain of 7.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.23, showing growth from the present price of $11.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coursera Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.