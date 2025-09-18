How did Chewy Inc (CHWY) fare last session?

While Chewy Inc has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHWY rose by 14.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.62 to $26.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on September 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CHWY. Mizuho also Upgraded CHWY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 08, 2025. Mizuho June 09, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CHWY, as published in its report on June 09, 2025. Jefferies’s report from June 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $43 for CHWY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chewy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CHWY is recording 7.95M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 8.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.27, showing growth from the present price of $38.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHWY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chewy Inc Shares?

The Internet Retail market is dominated by Chewy Inc (CHWY) based in the USA. When comparing Chewy Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 107.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.82%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.