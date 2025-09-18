Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Gilat Satellite Networks has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GILT rose by 81.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.60 to $4.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.92% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2024, William Blair started tracking Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Needham on June 27, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GILT. Brigantine Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2012, and assigned a price target of $5.50. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for GILT, as published in its report on June 22, 2011. Oppenheimer’s report from March 22, 2007 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GILT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gilat Satellite Networks’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GILT is recording an average volume of 688.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a gain of 5.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing decline from the present price of $11.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GILT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gilat Satellite Networks Shares?

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Communication Equipment market. When comparing Gilat Satellite Networks shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 651.75%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.