Geo Group, Inc (GEO) deserves closer scrutiny

While Geo Group, Inc has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEO fell by -22.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.46 to $12.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.86% in the last 200 days.

On March 05, 2025, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) to Outperform. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on November 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for GEO. Northland Capital also rated GEO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 02, 2023. Wedbush November 29, 2022d the rating to Outperform on November 29, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $14. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GEO, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. Noble Capital Markets’s report from June 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for GEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Geo Group, Inc (GEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Geo Group, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.16M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GEO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a gain of 1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.80, showing growth from the present price of $21.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Geo Group, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Geo Group, Inc (GEO) is one of the biggest names in Security & Protection Services. When comparing Geo Group, Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 183.18%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.