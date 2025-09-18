GE Vernova Inc (GEV)’s stock performance: a year in review

While GE Vernova Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEV rose by 86.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $677.29 to $233.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.25% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Melius Upgraded GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) to Buy. A report published by Mizuho on July 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GEV. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 25, 2025, but set its price target from $390 to $685. Seaport Research Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GEV, as published in its report on July 10, 2025. UBS’s report from July 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $614 for GEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of GE Vernova Inc (GEV)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GEV’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.75 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GE Vernova Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GEV is recording an average volume of 2.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -4.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $686.68, showing growth from the present price of $614.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GE Vernova Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector, GE Vernova Inc (GEV) is based in the USA. When comparing GE Vernova Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 147.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -60.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.