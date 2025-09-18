Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) produces promising results

While Fox Factory Holding Corp has underperformed by -3.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOXF fell by -14.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.27 to $17.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, Stifel Upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on February 23, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FOXF. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FOXF, as published in its report on June 29, 2023. ROTH MKM’s report from April 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $126 for FOXF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fox Factory Holding Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FOXF has an average volume of 590.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -7.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOXF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fox Factory Holding Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.