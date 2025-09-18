Examining PLX’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.80% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.86. Its current price is -40.16% under its 52-week high of $3.10 and 87.37% more than its 52-week low of $0.99.

Additionally, it is important to take into account PLX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.39 for the last tewlve months.PLX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.96, resulting in an 4.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX): Earnings History

If we examine Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, beating the consensus of $0.03. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -100.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.03. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -100.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.54% of shares. A total of 85 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.14% of its stock and 16.93% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holding total of 1.51 shares that make 1.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.81 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Salem Street Trust-Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 699.13 shares of PLX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.88%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.3 million.