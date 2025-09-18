Examining Noble Corp Plc (NE) more closely is necessary

While Noble Corp Plc has underperformed by -4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NE fell by -3.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.99 to $17.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Clarksons Platou Downgraded Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on July 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NE. JP Morgan also Upgraded NE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 28, 2025. Evercore ISI January 15, 2025d the rating to In-line on January 15, 2025, and set its price target from $64 to $41. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NE, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Noble Corp Plc (NE)

Investors in Noble Corp Plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Noble Corp Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NE is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -0.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.40, showing growth from the present price of $30.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Noble Corp Plc Shares?

The Oil & Gas Drilling market is dominated by Noble Corp Plc (NE) based in the USA. When comparing Noble Corp Plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.12%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.