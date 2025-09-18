Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ:ELVA): It’s all about numbers this morning

Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA)’s stock is trading at $6.89 at the moment marking a rise of 4.30% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at 2.44% less than their 52-week high of $6.73, and 298.50% over their 52-week low of $1.73.

Further, it is important to consider ELVA stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 5.04.ELVA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 12.38, resulting in an 214.36 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA): Earnings History

If we examine Electrovaya, Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, beating the consensus of $0.04. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -52.94% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.04. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -52.94%.

Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 33.78% of shares. A total of 29 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.45% of its stock and 26.35% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fund holding total of 70.0 shares that make 0.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.48 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14.71 shares of ELVA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.1 million.