Did Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) perform well in the last session?

While Treehouse Foods Inc has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THS fell by -51.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.84 to $17.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, Consumer Edge Research Downgraded Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Mizuho on June 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for THS. Truist also Downgraded THS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 20, 2024. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on October 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $48. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for THS, as published in its report on September 13, 2023. Stifel’s report from April 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $53 for THS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Treehouse Foods Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 753.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for THS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.29, showing growth from the present price of $17.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Treehouse Foods Inc Shares?

The USA based company Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) is one of the biggest names in Packaged Foods. When comparing Treehouse Foods Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.02%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.