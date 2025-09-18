Did Cars.com (CARS) perform well in the last session?

While Cars.com has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARS fell by -23.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.47 to $9.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.28% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CARS. UBS also rated CARS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2023. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2023, and assigned a price target of $26. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CARS, as published in its report on June 27, 2023. BTIG Research’s report from June 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CARS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cars.com (CARS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cars.com’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CARS is registering an average volume of 840.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.62%, with a gain of 0.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.43, showing growth from the present price of $13.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cars.com Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Cars.com (CARS) is based in the USA. When comparing Cars.com shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.56%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.