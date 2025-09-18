CVR Energy Inc (CVI)’s stock price range in the last year

While CVR Energy Inc has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 76.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.35 to $15.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.04% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) to Underperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CVI. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on July 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $27. Scotiabank January 16, 2024d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for CVI, as published in its report on January 16, 2024. UBS’s report from March 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CVR Energy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CVI is recording 1.64M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a gain of 3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.33, showing decline from the present price of $33.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.