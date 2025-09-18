Cricut Inc (CRCT) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Cricut Inc has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRCT rose by 29.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.74 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.89% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on December 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CRCT. Citigroup also rated CRCT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2023. Robert W. Baird March 09, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 09, 2022, and set its price target from $38 to $13. Barclays October 01, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CRCT, as published in its report on October 01, 2021. Barclays’s report from August 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for CRCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Cricut Inc (CRCT)

CRCT currently pays a dividend of $0.19 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cricut Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 705.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRCT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 5.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing decline from the present price of $6.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cricut Inc Shares?

The USA based company Cricut Inc (CRCT) is one of the biggest names in Computer Hardware. When comparing Cricut Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.63%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.