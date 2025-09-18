Constellium SE CSTM’s stock price gains traction on Wednesday

While Constellium SE has overperformed by 1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSTM rose by 48.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.27 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.65% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on October 24, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CSTM. UBS also rated CSTM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 16, 2024. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on May 08, 2023, and assigned a price target of $24. JP Morgan December 10, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CSTM, as published in its report on December 10, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CSTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Constellium SE’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CSTM is recording an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 5.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.33, showing growth from the present price of $15.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Constellium SE Shares?

Constellium SE (CSTM) is based in the France and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aluminum market. When comparing Constellium SE shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 79.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -50.64%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.