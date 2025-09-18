COCO overperforms with a 5.80 increase in share price

While Vita Coco Company Inc has overperformed by 5.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COCO rose by 14.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.71 to $25.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) to Overweight. A report published by Stephens on January 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for COCO. Jefferies also reiterated COCO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 24, 2024. Piper Sandler July 12, 2024d the rating to Neutral on July 12, 2024, and set its price target from $29 to $28. Stephens February 29, 2024d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for COCO, as published in its report on February 29, 2024. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vita Coco Company Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and COCO is recording 781.38K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 9.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.56, showing decline from the present price of $42.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vita Coco Company Inc Shares?

The Beverages – Non-Alcoholic market is dominated by Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) based in the USA. When comparing Vita Coco Company Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.17%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.