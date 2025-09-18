Can you still get a good price for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Shares at this point?

While Caesars Entertainment Inc has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CZR fell by -23.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.93 to $21.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, Goldman started tracking Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CZR. CapitalOne also Upgraded CZR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 03, 2025. Susquehanna July 15, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Negative’ for CZR, as published in its report on July 15, 2024. Raymond James’s report from May 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $55 for CZR shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Caesars Entertainment Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CZR is recording an average volume of 5.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.92%, with a loss of -0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.76, showing growth from the present price of $25.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CZR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caesars Entertainment Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.