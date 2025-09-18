Can you now get a good deal on Alkermes plc’s shares?

While Alkermes plc has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALKS fell by -3.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.45 to $25.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on July 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALKS. UBS also Upgraded ALKS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $45. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for ALKS, as published in its report on March 13, 2025. UBS’s report from March 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ALKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Alkermes plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ALKS has an average volume of 1.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.87%, with a gain of 3.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.59, showing growth from the present price of $27.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alkermes plc Shares?

Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic giant Alkermes plc (ALKS) is based in the Ireland and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Alkermes plc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.18%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.