Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s results are impressive

While Arm Holdings plc. ADR has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARM rose by 24.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.88 to $80.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.58% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on July 31, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARM. BNP Paribas Exane also Upgraded ARM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $210 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on July 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $160. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ARM, as published in its report on May 08, 2025. UBS’s report from November 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $160 for ARM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARM has an average volume of 4.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.25%, with a loss of -0.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.73, showing growth from the present price of $153.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arm Holdings plc. ADR Shares?

Semiconductors giant Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 233.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.97%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.