ARLO overperforms with a 0.56 increase in share price

While Arlo Technologies Inc has overperformed by 0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARLO rose by 61.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.25 to $7.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.82% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, Craig Hallum Reiterated Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 28, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARLO. Craig Hallum also reiterated ARLO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on October 31, 2023, and assigned a price target of $13. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARLO, as published in its report on June 29, 2023. Lake Street’s report from January 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for ARLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arlo Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARLO is registering an average volume of 1.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 7.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.20, showing growth from the present price of $18.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arlo Technologies Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.