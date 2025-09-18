Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rises to 142.84 per share

While Arista Networks Inc has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANET rose by 29.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $156.32 to $59.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.76% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, Erste Group Upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 11, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANET. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on June 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $115. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANET, as published in its report on June 23, 2025. BNP Paribas Exane’s report from June 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $106 for ANET shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arista Networks Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ANET is recording 9.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.02%, with a loss of -5.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $160.10, showing growth from the present price of $142.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arista Networks Inc Shares?

The Computer Hardware market is dominated by Arista Networks Inc (ANET) based in the USA. When comparing Arista Networks Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.46%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.