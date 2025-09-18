Are Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) shares a good deal now?

While Lantheus Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNTH fell by -43.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.21 to $47.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Truist Downgraded Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on December 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LNTH. Redburn Atlantic also rated LNTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2024. JMP Securities Reiterated the rating as Mkt Outperform on July 10, 2024, but set its price target from $100 to $130. William Blair December 18, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LNTH, as published in its report on December 18, 2023. TD Cowen’s report from December 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $100 for LNTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.07%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lantheus Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LNTH has an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -3.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.64, showing growth from the present price of $50.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lantheus Holdings Inc Shares?

Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic giant Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Lantheus Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.