Are Avis Budget Group Inc’shares a good deal?

While Avis Budget Group Inc has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAR rose by 89.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $212.81 to $54.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.31% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) to Underperform. A report published by Goldman on August 01, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CAR. JP Morgan also Downgraded CAR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $155 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 31, 2025. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CAR, as published in its report on September 19, 2024. Goldman’s report from April 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $130 for CAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Avis Budget Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CAR is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $147.12, showing decline from the present price of $153.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avis Budget Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.