American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) shows promising results

Within its last year performance, AXL rose by 7.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.03 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.26% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) to Outperform. A report published by Stifel on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for AXL. UBS also Upgraded AXL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Hold rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $5. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for AXL, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. UBS’s report from February 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for AXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.89%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AXL is registering an average volume of 3.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.41, showing growth from the present price of $6.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Auto Parts market, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is based in the USA. When comparing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 113.38%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 123.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.