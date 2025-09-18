American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While American Airlines Group Inc has overperformed by 0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAL fell by -28.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.10 to $8.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.12% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Goldman on April 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AAL. Jefferies also Downgraded AAL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2025. Redburn Atlantic February 26, 2025d the rating to Buy on February 26, 2025, and set its price target from $18 to $24. BofA Securities January 17, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AAL, as published in its report on January 17, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Melius also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

American Airlines Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AAL is registering an average volume of 68.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.91, showing growth from the present price of $12.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Airlines Group Inc Shares?

A giant in the Airlines market, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is based in the USA. When comparing American Airlines Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.87%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.