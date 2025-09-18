ACV Auctions Inc’s results are impressive

While ACV Auctions Inc has overperformed by 2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACVA fell by -52.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.46 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Needham Reiterated ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ACVA. BofA Securities also Upgraded ACVA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 12, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on January 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20.50. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ACVA, as published in its report on September 27, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from June 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for ACVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ACV Auctions Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACVA is recording an average volume of 2.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.08, showing growth from the present price of $10.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACV Auctions Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.