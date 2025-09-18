ACLX’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

Currently, Arcellx Inc’s (ACLX) stock is trading at $78.64, marking a gain of 2.91% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -26.75% below its 52-week high of $107.37 and 64.32% above its 52-week low of $47.86.

As well, it is important to consider ACLX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 76.55.ACLX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.10, resulting in an 9.63 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Arcellx Inc (ACLX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX): Earnings History

If we examine Arcellx Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.94, slashing the consensus of -$1.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.09, resulting in a 8.92% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.94 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.03. That was a difference of $0.09 and a surprise of 8.92%.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Arcellx Inc (ACLX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.45% of shares. A total of 287 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 106.10% of its stock and 122.58% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 1.77 shares that make 3.19% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 138.4 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 913.35 shares of ACLX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.65%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 71.34 million.