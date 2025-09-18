A year in review: Weatherford International plc (WFRD)’s performance in the last year

While Weatherford International plc has underperformed by -0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WFRD fell by -10.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.21 to $36.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.82% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Melius started tracking Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WFRD. Raymond James also Downgraded WFRD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 24, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on December 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $87. Goldman December 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WFRD, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Citigroup’s report from May 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $155 for WFRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WFRD’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.31%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Weatherford International plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WFRD is recording an average volume of 979.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -0.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.62, showing growth from the present price of $63.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WFRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weatherford International plc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is based in the USA. When comparing Weatherford International plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.16%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.