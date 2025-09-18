A year in review: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)’s performance in the last year

While Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FND fell by -12.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $124.68 to $66.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.03% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) to Outperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 02, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FND. Stifel February 24, 2025d the rating to Buy on February 24, 2025, and set its price target from $100 to $110. Gordon Haskett February 21, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FND, as published in its report on February 21, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from February 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $115 for FND shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FND is recording an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.92%, with a gain of 2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.18, showing decline from the present price of $87.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Shares?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Home Improvement Retail market. When comparing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.43%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.