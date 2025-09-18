A look at TREX’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, TREX Co., Inc’s (TREX) stock is trading at the price of $54.56, a gain of 1.34% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -32.43% less than its 52-week high of $80.74 and 11.32% better than its 52-week low of $49.01.

It is also essential to consider TREX stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 5.18 for the last year.TREX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.91, resulting in an 1059.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does TREX Co., Inc (TREX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX): Earnings History

If we examine TREX Co., Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, slashing the consensus of $0.71. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 2.84% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.73 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.71. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 2.84%.

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TREX Co., Inc (TREX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.66% of shares. A total of 607 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 108.99% of its stock and 109.71% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. holding total of 4.15 shares that make 3.87% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 227.37 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3.49 shares of TREX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.26%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 191.39 million.