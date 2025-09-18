A closer look at NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)’s stock price trends

While NAPCO Security Technologies Inc has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NSSC rose by 19.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.24 to $19.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.35% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, Lake Street Upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NSSC. Mizuho also rated NSSC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2025. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NSSC, as published in its report on March 21, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from February 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for NSSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of NSSC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.53 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NSSC is recording an average volume of 344.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a gain of 5.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.33, showing decline from the present price of $42.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NSSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NAPCO Security Technologies Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Security & Protection Services sector, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) is based in the USA. When comparing NAPCO Security Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.54%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.