You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

In the current trading session, Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) stock is trading at the price of $299.53, a fall of -2.32% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -13.36% less than its 52-week high of $345.72 and 152.00% better than its 52-week low of $118.86.

It is also essential to consider ORCL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 14.42 for the last year.ORCL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 35.23, resulting in an 77.34 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Oracle Corp (ORCL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Oracle Corp (ORCL): Earnings History

If we examine Oracle Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 8/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, beating the consensus of $1.48. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -0.62% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 8/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.47 in contrast with the Outlook of $1.48. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -0.62%.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Oracle Corp (ORCL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 41.07% of shares. A total of 4,548 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 44.66% of its stock and 75.79% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 54.1 shares that make 1.90% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16.13 billion.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds 46.17 shares of ORCL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.62%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 13.76 billion.