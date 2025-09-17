Will Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s (LAC) stock is trading at $3.21, marking a fall of -0.16% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -38.17% below its 52-week high of $5.20 and 40.71% above its 52-week low of $2.28.

How does Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC): Earnings History

If we examine Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06, beating the consensus of -$0.05. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -20.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.05. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -20.00%.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.88% of shares. A total of 269 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.12% of its stock and 19.65% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF holding total of 5.49 shares that make 2.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 17.75 million.

The securities firm GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1.73 shares of LAC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.6 million.