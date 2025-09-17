What will the future hold for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) stock?

Carvana Co (CVNA)’s stock is trading at $369.84 at the moment marking a rise of 1.44% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -10.52% less than their 52-week high of $413.33, and 149.47% over their 52-week low of $148.25.

Further, it is important to consider CVNA stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 4.89.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 129.42. CVNA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 29.18, resulting in an 33.22 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Carvana Co (CVNA) stock rate among analysts?

Carvana Co (CVNA): Earnings History

If we examine Carvana Co’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, slashing the consensus of $1.14. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.14, resulting in a 12.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.28 in contrast with the Outlook of $1.14. That was a difference of $0.14 and a surprise of 12.30%.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Carvana Co (CVNA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.27% of shares. A total of 1,007 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 96.33% of its stock and 98.57% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund, Inc. holding total of 5.96 shares that make 4.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.21 billion.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 4.13 shares of CVNA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.99%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.53 billion.