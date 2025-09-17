What was Harrow Inc (HROW)’s performance in the last session?

While Harrow Inc has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HROW rose by 27.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.23 to $20.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.23% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on June 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HROW. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on February 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $57. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for HROW, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from April 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for HROW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harrow Inc (HROW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Harrow Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 518.89K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HROW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 9.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.10, showing growth from the present price of $42.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HROW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harrow Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.