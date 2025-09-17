What was Chime Financial Inc (CHYM)’s performance in the last session?

While Chime Financial Inc has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHYM fell by -38.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.94 to $22.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) recommending Hold. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CHYM. Wolfe Research also rated CHYM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2025. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CHYM, as published in its report on July 07, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from July 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CHYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Chime Financial Inc (CHYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Chime Financial Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.91M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CHYM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -5.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.31, showing growth from the present price of $22.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chime Financial Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.