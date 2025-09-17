What is the investor’s view on Bloom Energy Corp (BE)?

While Bloom Energy Corp has overperformed by 9.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE rose by 229.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.74 to $9.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 170.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 09, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) to Overweight. A report published by Mizuho on May 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BE. Redburn Atlantic also Downgraded BE shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 09, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on March 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $28. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for BE, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. ROTH MKM’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloom Energy Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BE has an average volume of 10.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.33%, with a gain of 33.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.73, showing decline from the present price of $73.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corp Shares?

Electrical Equipment & Parts giant Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bloom Energy Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15593.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.61%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.