What is going on with Vertiv Holdings Co? Sentiment Analysis

Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) stock is trading at $135.24, marking a fall of -1.03% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -13.22% below its 52-week high of $155.84 and 152.32% above its 52-week low of $53.60.

As well, it is important to consider VRT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 5.68.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 41.28. VRT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 16.52, resulting in an 29.44 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): Earnings History

If we examine Vertiv Holdings Co’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.95, slashing the consensus of $0.83. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.12, resulting in a 14.36% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.95 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.83. That was a difference of $0.12 and a surprise of 14.36%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.32% of shares. A total of 1,776 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 82.21% of its stock and 82.47% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 12.27 shares that make 3.21% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.66 billion.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 8.41 shares of VRT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.20%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.14 billion.