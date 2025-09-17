What is EVGO’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, EVgo Inc’s (EVGO) stock is trading at the price of $4.44, a gain of 0.45% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -51.05% less than its 52-week high of $9.07 and 102.28% better than its 52-week low of $2.19.

How does EVgo Inc (EVGO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

EVgo Inc (EVGO): Earnings History

If we examine EVgo Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, slashing the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 76.89% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 76.89%.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in EVgo Inc (EVGO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.11% of shares. A total of 272 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 66.66% of its stock and 70.25% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 3.89 shares that make 2.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 17.36 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3.2 shares of EVGO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.38%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 14.29 million.