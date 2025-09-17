Was Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)’s session last reading good?

While Super Group (SGHC) Limited has overperformed by 3.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGHC rose by 110.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.47 to $3.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.76% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Macquarie started tracking Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citizens JMP on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for SGHC. BTIG Research also rated SGHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2025. Canaccord Genuity January 24, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 24, 2025, and set its price target from $5 to $10. Oppenheimer November 07, 2024d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SGHC, as published in its report on November 07, 2024. Needham’s report from March 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for SGHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Investors in Super Group (SGHC) Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SGHC is recording 2.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a loss of -0.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.62, showing growth from the present price of $13.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Super Group (SGHC) Limited Shares?

The Gambling market is dominated by Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -370.59%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.