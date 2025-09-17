Was anything positive for Asana Inc (ASAN) stock last session?

While Asana Inc has overperformed by 1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASAN fell by -32.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.77 to $11.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.16% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) to Reduce. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ASAN. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on November 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. HSBC Securities June 03, 2024d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ASAN, as published in its report on June 03, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ASAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Asana Inc (ASAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Asana Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASAN is recording 3.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a loss of -1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.54, showing growth from the present price of $13.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asana Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.