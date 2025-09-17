Understanding FUBO’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

fuboTV Inc (FUBO)’s stock is trading at $4.3 at the moment marking a rise of 0.12% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -33.41% less than their 52-week high of $6.45, and 254.96% over their 52-week low of $1.21.

Further, it is important to consider FUBO stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.90.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 10.23. FUBO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.57, resulting in an 5.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does fuboTV Inc (FUBO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO): Earnings History

If we examine fuboTV Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, slashing the consensus of $0.02. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 102.27% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.02. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 102.27%.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in fuboTV Inc (FUBO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.61% of shares. A total of 308 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 49.54% of its stock and 51.39% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 11.45 shares that make 24.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 49.51 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8.3 shares of FUBO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 17.52%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 35.91 million.