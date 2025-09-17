Understanding ENVB stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Enveric Biosciences Inc’s (ENVB) stock is trading at $0.65, marking a fall of -28.75% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -92.17% below its 52-week high of $8.32 and -23.31% above its 52-week low of $0.85.

How does Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB): Earnings History

If we examine Enveric Biosciences Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2024, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17, slashing the consensus of -$0.23. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.06, resulting in a 26.38% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.23. That was a difference of $0.06 and a surprise of 26.38%.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.84% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.20% of its stock and 10.95% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holding total of 103.68 shares that make 3.19% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 69475.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 12.51 shares of ENVB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.39%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8380.0.