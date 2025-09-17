Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNXP fell by -17.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.00 to $6.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 18, 2019, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TNXP. ROTH Capital also Upgraded TNXP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2017. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TNXP, as published in its report on February 17, 2016. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TNXP is recording an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.36%, with a gain of 5.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.