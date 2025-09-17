Today’s watch list includes Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) stock

In the current trading session, Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) stock is trading at the price of $10.56, a gain of 0.05% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.86% less than its 52-week high of $11.10 and 113.43% better than its 52-week low of $4.95.

It is also essential to consider EQX stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.22 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 273.25. EQX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.52, resulting in an 18.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX): Earnings History

If we examine Equinox Gold Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, slashing the consensus of $0.02. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.09, resulting in a 528.57% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.02. That was a difference of $0.09 and a surprise of 528.57%.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Equinox Gold Corp (EQX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.28% of shares. A total of 389 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 57.38% of its stock and 59.94% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holding total of 22.66 shares that make 2.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 239.91 million.

The securities firm VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 21.33 shares of EQX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 225.78 million.