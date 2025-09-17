The Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Larimar Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRMR rose by 3.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.50 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2025, Truist started tracking Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LRMR. Wedbush also rated LRMR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LRMR, as published in its report on September 04, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from April 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for LRMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.38M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LRMR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a gain of 3.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.30, showing growth from the present price of $4.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Larimar Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.