The JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKS rose by 4.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.36 to $13.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) to Sell. A report published by Daiwa Securities on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for JKS. ROTH MKM also Downgraded JKS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2024. Daiwa Securities February 05, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JKS, as published in its report on February 05, 2024. Daiwa Securities’s report from January 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $33.30 for JKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS)

It’s important to note that JKS shareholders are currently getting $1.30 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JKS is registering an average volume of 664.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 6.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.71, showing decline from the present price of $26.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.