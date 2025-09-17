The Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Conifer Holdings Inc has overperformed by 55.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNFR rose by 50.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.33 to $0.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 101.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2017, Boenning & Scattergood started tracking Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Sandler O’Neill on April 29, 2016, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CNFR. Sandler O’Neill also rated CNFR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2015.

Analysis of Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.91%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Conifer Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -218.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CNFR is recording 130.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.29%, with a gain of 79.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.61, showing decline from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNFR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Conifer Holdings Inc Shares?

The Insurance – Property & Casualty market is dominated by Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) based in the USA. When comparing Conifer Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 151.92%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.